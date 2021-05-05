Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Approval
May 5 2021 6:52pm
01:38

Health Canada’s approval of Pfizer for 12-15 year olds “a sigh of relief”

Canada has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer vaccine to children. And it’s welcome news to some Manitoba parents. Marney Blunt reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.