Global News Morning Edmonton
May 5 2021 12:57pm
03:55

Honouring MMIWG on Red Dress Day

Red Dress Day recognizes, honours and remembers missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Judith Gale with Bear Clan Patrol Beaver Hills House speaks on the importance of marking the day.

