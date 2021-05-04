Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
May 4 2021 9:50pm
01:10

Snowbirds back in Kamloops following tragic 2020 crash

A bittersweet day in Kamloops as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds made their first visit to the city after last year’s tragic crash.

Advertisement

Video Home