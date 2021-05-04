Menu

Canada
May 4 2021 8:31pm
08:48

Premier Kenney announces new COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced on Tuesday tighter COVID-19 restrictions for the province as the COVID-19 situation continues to worsen.

