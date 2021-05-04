Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Conditions
May 4 2021 6:22pm
01:11

Fire chiefs warn Manitobans over dangerously dry conditions

Fire chiefs from across Manitoba are reminding you to be fire smart. Parts of the province are already dangerously dry and as Joe Scarpelli reports, it’s expected to get worse.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.