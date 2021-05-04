Elderly Saskatchewan residents to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose sooner than 16 weeks
Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone said on Tuesday the province won’t wait 16 weeks to administer the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to older individuals who received their first dose earlier than others, and will prioritize them as the province starts to reopen in late May. He said the province will escalate their vaccination program once it reopens and not everyone will have to wait the full 16 weeks interval.