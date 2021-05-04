Saskatchewan’s top doctor says world is in pandemic ‘for the long term’ as province lays out COVID-19 reopening plan
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Tuesday that the world is in the COVID-19 pandemic for the “long term” as the virus is “not going away” as the province lays out its reopening plan set to start by the end of May. Shahab reminded people how the pandemic has changed over the past year with variants emerging and vaccines being developed and stressed that no one is safe until the whole world is.