Global News Morning Edmonton
April 30 2021 12:08pm
04:17

Glenrose Foundation’s Shining a Light on Rehabilitation

Mike Korthuis with the Glenrose Foundation previews the upcoming ‘Shining a Light on Rehabilitation’ event: a glo-way located outside the hospital.

