Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 29 2021 6:28pm
02:34

Toronto great-grandmother waiting for in-home vaccination now battling COVID-19

As Catherine McDonald reports, Frieda Traub’s daughter feels it could have been avoided had the COVID-19 vaccine rollout been smoother.

