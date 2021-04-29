Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 29 2021 5:01pm
02:09

Nova Scotia remembers victims of helicopter crash

One year after a Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean sea, killing six Canadian Armed Forces members, Nova Scotians are taking the day to remember them. Alexa MacLean reports.

Advertisement

Video Home