The Morning Show
April 29 2021 10:38am
05:38

TikTok or Not: Testing viral recipes from the app

Food expert, Laura Keogh, joins The Morning Show to test TikTok’s most viral recipes including pizza babka, boiled omlettes and baked oats.

