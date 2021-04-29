Economy April 29 2021 10:29am 02:49 Market and Business Report April 29 2021 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault updates us on why the loonie is doing so well, and earnings for Apple, Ford, Facebook, and McDonalds. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7819592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?