Global News Morning Halifax
April 29 2021 6:42am
06:23

The Benefits of Choosing Native Plants for Your Garden

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is offering suggestions for naturalizing your backyards and connecting with nature close to home by incorporating native plants and shrubs in your yard.

