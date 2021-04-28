Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 28 2021 6:20pm
01:54

COVID-19: Ontarians reacts to paid sick leave announcement

Many advocates have long been speaking out in support of paid sick leave. Shallima Maharaj has reaction to the plan the province is pledging to set in motion.

