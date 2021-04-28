Global News at 5:30 Toronto April 28 2021 6:20pm 01:54 COVID-19: Ontarians reacts to paid sick leave announcement Many advocates have long been speaking out in support of paid sick leave. Shallima Maharaj has reaction to the plan the province is pledging to set in motion. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818209/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7818209/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?