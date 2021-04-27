Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 27 2021 10:41am
04:12

CFL season still in limbo despite guarantee for 2021 campaign

The CFL plans to have a 14 game season in 2021, but Darrell Davis tells Global News Morning the season is still in limbo, including how many fans could be in the stands.

