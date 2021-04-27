Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
April 27 2021 6:35am
05:47

Paul Wozney on decision to close schools

NSTU President Paul Wozney discusses how he feels about the province’s decision to close schools in the HRCE and surrounding communities for two weeks.

