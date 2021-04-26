Coronavirus April 26 2021 6:31pm 02:09 Sunnybrook Hospital admits first patient into mobile health unit Sunnybrook Hospital has confirmed it has admitted the first patient into its Mobile Health Unit in a hope to free up space inside hospitals. Erica Vella reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811601/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7811601/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?