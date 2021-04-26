Menu

Economy
April 26 2021 10:13am
02:08

Market and Business Report April 26 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault starts off the week with an update on the markets flattening, why Bell has pulled out of purchasing Shaw, and stock prices on both Otis Elevator and Apple

