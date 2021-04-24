Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 24 2021 1:16pm
04:25

B.C. budget met with mixed reaction

Nerissa Allen, President of the Black Business Association of B.C., explains why the provincial budget misses the mark in terms of funding for black-owned businesses.

Advertisement

Video Home