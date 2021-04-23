Global News Morning Saskatoon April 23 2021 10:25am 03:20 Planning your garden planting ahead of time In this week’s Garden Tips Jill Van Duyvendyk with Dutch Growers shares the foods they expect to sell out fast, along with hardening your plants in the cooler nights. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783231/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7783231/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?