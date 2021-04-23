Menu

365 ¼ A Thankfulness Project
April 23 2021 9:46am
05:33

The Thankfulness Project in Manitoba

Author Derek Bradley joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with how he’s encouraging Manitobans to pay-it-forward with The Thankfulness Project.

