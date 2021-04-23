Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 23 2021 8:23am
01:09

Redevelopment plan for historic Loews Theatre

A former landmark in downtown Montreal, the Loews Theatre will be the site of a new condo project. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

