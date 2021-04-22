Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 22 2021 11:54am
05:21

Travel Best Bets: Canada suspends flights to sunny destinations until at least June

Canada is grounding flights to and from some sunny destinations for a little bit longer. Travel Consultant Claire Newell has the details.

