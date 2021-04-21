Menu

BC government
April 21 2021 8:23pm
01:59

City of Penticton and BC government feud over temporary shelter continues

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, city council unanimously agreed that suing the B.C. government over the issue is a possible route they can take.

