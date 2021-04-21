Global News Morning BC April 21 2021 10:39am 03:05 Giving BC’s budget a B-Minus The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is giving BC’s 2021-2022 budget a B-, saying it falls short on measures that would spur long-term investment. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7776685/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7776685/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?