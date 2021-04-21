Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 21 2021 10:31am
03:46

BC Budget 2021: Supporting tourism recovery

Tourism Industry Association of BC Walt Judas discusses the plan to help the pandemic-devastated tourism industry recover, even as BC takes a firmer stance on travel.

