Global News Morning Montreal
April 21 2021 8:29am
04:18

COVID-19 update

Surface transmission of COVID-19 is much rarer than previously thought. Does this change the way we should be protecting ourselves? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch Shulman to weigh in.

