World
April 20 2021 11:17pm
02:22

Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter in death of George Floyd

On Tuesday, ex-cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. Erica Vella has reaction to the verdict.

