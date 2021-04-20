Canada April 20 2021 7:03pm 01:11 Kenney says Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining steam amid challenges Premier Jason Kenney announces new walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Alberta, saying the rollout continues to expand despite challenges. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7775523/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7775523/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?