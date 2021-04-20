Menu

Canada
April 20 2021 7:03pm
01:11

Kenney says Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout gaining steam amid challenges

Premier Jason Kenney announces new walk-in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Alberta, saying the rollout continues to expand despite challenges.

