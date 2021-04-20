Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 20 2021 9:09am
04:04

COVID-19 update with Dr. Francois Marquis

Hospitals are struggling to keep up with ER overcrowding. ICU Chief Dr. Francois Marquis shares with Global’s Laura Casella what more could be done to control the third wave.

