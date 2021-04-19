Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
April 19 2021 10:54am
02:55

Pruning the yard ahead of planting season

With temperature steadily above zero during the day, Dutch Growers’ Rick Van Duyvendyk joins Global News Morning with some tips for pruning and getting the garden ready this spring.

