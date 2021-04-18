Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 18 2021 2:14pm
08:04

Global BC political panel: April 18

COVID-19 case numbers are high in B.C. and across Canada. With sobering projections given this past week, will tougher restrictions be phased in? Our political panel discusses.

Advertisement

Video Home