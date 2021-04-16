Menu

Focus Saskatchewan
April 16 2021 5:29pm
06:25

Regina COVID survivor describes battle for his life

Spending time on a ventilator, while in and out of a coma, is not something Matthew Cardinal ever thought he’d experience. Now, the 34-year-old is speaking out about his fight with COVID-19.

