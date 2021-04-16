Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
April 16 2021 10:22am
03:35

Modelling suggests B.C.’s COVID case numbers could rise exponentially

UBC Mathematical Biologist Sarah Otto breaks down the latest COVID modelling data and discusses the dire forecast if public health measures are ignored.

Advertisement

Video Home