Global News Hour at 6 BC April 15 2021 8:42pm 01:54 Concerns over pandemic impact at tax deadline time With the income tax filing deadline fast approaching, many Canadians whose income was impacted by the pandemic are worried about the financial impact. Catherine Urquhart reports.