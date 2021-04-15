Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 15 2021 1:37pm
04:30

Edmonton set to launch on-demand transit service

The City of Edmonton is launching an on-demand transit service on April 25. Sarah Feldman from Edmonton Transit Service explains how it will work.

