Global News Morning Edmonton April 15 2021 1:37pm 04:30 Edmonton set to launch on-demand transit service The City of Edmonton is launching an on-demand transit service on April 25. Sarah Feldman from Edmonton Transit Service explains how it will work. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7760291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7760291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?