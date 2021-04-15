Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
April 15 2021 1:23pm
03:54

Edmonton International Film Festival screening Oscar nominated shorts

The Edmonton International Film Festival is hosting an online screening for the 2021 Oscar-nominated shorts. Kerri Long with the festival shares how you can check them out.

