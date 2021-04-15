Global News Morning Edmonton April 15 2021 1:23pm 03:54 Edmonton International Film Festival screening Oscar nominated shorts The Edmonton International Film Festival is hosting an online screening for the 2021 Oscar-nominated shorts. Kerri Long with the festival shares how you can check them out. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7760228/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7760228/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?