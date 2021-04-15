Menu

Global News Morning BC
April 15 2021 11:38am
03:42

The Future of Work: Diversifying the trades

Derek Dinzey of the BC Ironworkers explains the importance of access to training and mentorship when trying to increase the diversity of people working in the trades in BC.

