Global News at 11 BC
April 15 2021 1:59am
01:50

BC hospitalizations hit a record high

Wednesdays COVID-19 numbers are a stark reminder of the impact this third wave is having on our province. As Nadia Stewart reports, local doctors are now sounding the alarm.

