Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton April 14 2021 9:19pm 01:20 Volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine side effect study Health Matters April 14: A national study is recruiting volunteers to help provide a clearer picture of COVID-19 vaccine side effects. Participation involves online surveys. Why all COVID-19 vaccine side effects matter, not just the serious ones <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759077/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759077/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?