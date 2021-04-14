Menu

Canada
April 14 2021 7:34pm
01:44

Saskatoon Indigenous outreach program focuses on cultural connections

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand is looking to expand a “by Indigenous, for Indigenous” outreach program that focuses on cultural connections.

