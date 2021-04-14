Toronto official says mobile, pop-up vaccine clinics should come to residents, not make them travel
Amid confusion over pop-up and mobile vaccine clinics, Toronto fire chief and head of emergency management Matthew Pegg said Wednesday that in general, residents should not be travelling to those clinics. Instead, residents of a specific building or complex in a hot-spot neighbourhood, for example, would be notified of an upcoming clinic. He said the clinics in general should travel to the specific group of residents.