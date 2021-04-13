Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 13 2021 10:27pm
02:23

Lost senior dog found nine days after wandering away from owner in Surrey

A happy reunion in Surrey, as a 16-year-old dog that’s almost totally blind and deaf has been found, nine days after getting lost. Linda Aylesworth reports.

