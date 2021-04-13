Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
April 13 2021 6:29pm
01:56

Alberta identifies 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the province on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Video Home