After violent anti-curfew rally, Montreal doctor says people must make 'some degree of sacrifices'

911 Calls Manitoba
April 12 2021 10:59am
03:51

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

“It’s a very tough job.”
This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. We checked in with Ron Williscroft from WFPS to find out what dispatchers are dealing with during this pandemic.

