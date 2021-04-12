Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
April 12 2021 9:45am
05:35

Dr. Bogoch weighs in on Ontario’s record-breaking COVID case count

Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers the latest coronavirus questions Ontarians are asking.

Advertisement

Video Home