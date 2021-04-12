Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 12 2021 8:14am
01:40

More than a thousand protest Montreal curfew

More than a thousand protesters gathered in Old Montreal Sunday night in defiance of the curfew. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

