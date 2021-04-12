Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 12 2021 8:09am
Curfew Setback

With the curfew setback to 8 p.m. in Montreal and Laval, will it help stop a potential explosion in cases? Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos discusses the curfew pros and cons with Global’s Laura Casella.

