Canada
April 11 2021 7:13pm
02:04

Manitoba creates $25M fund for downtown HBC building redevelopment

The province has created a trust fund to help preserve the landmark Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg, and invites the city to match it. Global’s Malika Karim reports.

