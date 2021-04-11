Traffic April 11 2021 6:09pm 01:52 Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C. Highway 1 will be closed just east of Golden, B.C., for a month as the final phase of construction begins. As Jackie Wilson reports, motorists will have to use other routes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751860/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7751860/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?