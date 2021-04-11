Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Traffic
April 11 2021 6:09pm
01:52

Highway 1 construction closure starts Monday near Golden, B.C.

Highway 1 will be closed just east of Golden, B.C., for a month as the final phase of construction begins. As Jackie Wilson reports, motorists will have to use other routes.

Advertisement

Video Home